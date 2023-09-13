Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Toledo Zoo welcomes 165-pound newborn giraffe calf

Toledo Zoo welcomes a 165-pound newborn giraffe calf.
Toledo Zoo welcomes a 165-pound newborn giraffe calf.(Toledo Zoo)
By WTVG Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) - The Toledo Zoo announced its giraffe pair had given birth to a new calf on Saturday.

The 165-pound male, Franklin, was born to mom Tuli and dad Rocket.

Both the mother and the baby were examined and found to be in good health.

Zoo staff will introduce Franklin to the rest of the herd over the coming weeks.

He’s expected to make a public appearance at the Africa! exhibit later this month.

Copyright 2023 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Benjamin Barrera Jr., escaped custody from Potter County (Source: Potter County Sheriff's...
Potter County officials: Man who escaped arrest found after hours-long search
Amarillo police are investigating after a body was found near the Walmart at 58th and Georgia.
Amarillo police identify man found dead behind Walmart
Texas DPS officials say a man is dead after a motorcycle crash Saturday evening in Carson County.
DPS: 1 man dead after motorcycle crash in Carson County
A new Texas law is enhancing penalties for fentanyl distribution.
‘Something had to be done’: New Texas law allows fentanyl deaths to be prosecuted as murder
Fire crews rescued a dog that fell in an old abandoned cesspool. (Credit: Randall County Fire...
Fire crews rescue dog that fell in old abandoned cesspool in Randall County

Latest News

Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un shake hands during...
North Korea’s Kim vows full support for Russia at summit with Putin at a Far East spaceport
Elon Musk makes comments to reporters after the Congressional artificial intelligence meeting....
Musk talks about AI meeting in Senate
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) warms up before playing against the Buffalo Bills...
Jets’ coach would be ‘shocked’ if Rodgers doesn’t play again after season-ending injury
Sharing Hope Ministry and the City of Amarillo Community Development will host the Sharing the...
Sharing the Hope Resource Fair to feature over 40 agencies
Elon Musk talks about the AI meeting in the Senate on Wednesday.
Tech titans have ‘a very civilized discussion’ with senators on artificial intelligence, Musk says