SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Dane Hamrick, Ty Stout and Josh Reynolds
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Dane Hamrick, Ty Stout and Josh Reynolds on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Dane Hamrick, Borger Football Head Coach:

Borger football head coach Dane Hamrick talks to us about how he feels coming off two big wins, differences between Week 1 and Week 3 and more!

Ty Stout, Highland Park Football Head Coach:

Highland Park football head coach Ty Stout chats with us about team performance, how team momentum has been after Week 3′s win and more!

Josh Reynolds, Bushland Football Head Coach:

Bushland football head coach Josh Reynolds tells us about the team’s mentality going into the game with Childress, preparing for Friday’s game with Borger and more!

