Amarillo SPCA hosting annual garage sale

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo SPCA will hold its annual fundraiser Friday to support its facility and animals.

The garage sale will be Friday, Sept. 15 and Saturday, Sept 16 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the facility located at 11901 S Coulter St.

The SPCA invites the public to come shop the sale to help support the shelter animals. The public support helps to care for approximately 120 cats and dogs daily until their forever homes are found.

Organizers say Amarillo’s SPCA is not affiliated with the national SPCA, so it relies on the community for its funding.

The SPCA is also accepting donations of items to include in the sale. Donations will be accepted through Tuesday, Sept 12 and can be taken to the shelter at 11901 S Coulter. Organizers say they do not have room for clothing, shoes or large furniture items, but they are accepting small appliances, household items, electronics, etc.

For more information or to adopt a shelter animal, you can contact the SPCA at 806-622-0555 or view their website.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.