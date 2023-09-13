Who's Hiring?
Sod Poodles clinch first playoff berth since inaugural 2019 championship run

VIDEO: Sod Poodles clinch first playoff berth since inaugural 2019 championship run
By Preston Moore
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Sod Poodles are headed back to the playoffs.

Following tonight’s 2-1 win over the Frisco RoughRiders, Amarillo secured its first playoff berth since 2019′s Texas League Championship run in the Sod Poodles’ inaugural season.

The first playoff series will start at HODGETOWN on Tuesday, September 19th against the San Antonio Missions.

It will be a best-of-three series, with the final two games played in San Antonio on September 21-22.

If they win the series, the Sod Poodles will advance to the Texas League Championship, where they’d be given a chance to win the championship at HODGETOWN, something they were unable to do in 2019.

