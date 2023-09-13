Who's Hiring?
Sharing the Hope Resource Fair to feature over 40 agencies

By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Sharing Hope Ministry and the City of Amarillo Community Development will host the Sharing the Hope Resource Fair this Thursday.

From 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., you can attend the free event featuring resources from over 40 agencies.

The event will be located in the Regency Room of the Amarillo Civic Center.

You can get information on services like Medicaid, CHIP, housing, utility assistance, jobs, food assistance, childcare assistance, car seats, pregnancy, parenting, vaccines, addiction recovery, mental health and counseling, mammograms, financial skills, tax assistance and more.

The first 100 families attending the event will receive a goody bag. There will also be door prizes and free burgers while supplies last.

The following agencies will participate in the resource fair:

  • 211/United Way of Amarillo and Canyon
  • AISD Families in Transition
  • Amarillo Angels
  • Amarillo Habitat for Humanity
  • Amarillo WIC Nutrition Program
  • BSA Hospice of the Southwest
  • Cenikor Foundation
  • Center for Advancement
  • Child Care Regulation
  • Coalition of Health Services - Texas Home Visiting program
  • Coming Home
  • Dove Creek Equine Rescue
  • Downtown Women’s Center
  • Education Credit Union
  • Faith City Mission
  • Family Support Services
  • FirstCare Health Plans - part of Baylor Scott and White Health
  • Goodwill Career Center
  • Haven Health Clinics
  • Heal the City Free Clinic
  • High Plains Food Bank
  • Hope Choice Pregnancy Centers & Mentoring Programs
  • Joseph’s Project
  • Life Challenge of Amarillo
  • Martha’s Home
  • Maximus - Texas STAR Program
  • Northwest Texas Behavioral Health
  • Panhandle Breast Health
  • Panhandle Community Services
  • Patsy’s Place Transitional Home
  • PILC
  • Public Health
  • Region 16 Head Start
  • Texas A&M AgriLife Extension
  • Texas Department of State Health Services
  • Texas Panhandle Centers - Early Childhood Intervention
  • The Bridge Children’s Advocacy Center
  • The Salvation Army
  • TTUSH Get F.I.T.
  • Uniting Parents/Coalition of Health Services, Inc.
  • Workforce Solutions Panhandle

