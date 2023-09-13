Sharing the Hope Resource Fair to feature over 40 agencies

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Sharing Hope Ministry and the City of Amarillo Community Development will host the Sharing the Hope Resource Fair this Thursday.

From 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., you can attend the free event featuring resources from over 40 agencies.

The event will be located in the Regency Room of the Amarillo Civic Center.

You can get information on services like Medicaid, CHIP, housing, utility assistance, jobs, food assistance, childcare assistance, car seats, pregnancy, parenting, vaccines, addiction recovery, mental health and counseling, mammograms, financial skills, tax assistance and more.

The first 100 families attending the event will receive a goody bag. There will also be door prizes and free burgers while supplies last.

The following agencies will participate in the resource fair:

211/United Way of Amarillo and Canyon

AISD Families in Transition

Amarillo Angels

Amarillo Habitat for Humanity

Amarillo WIC Nutrition Program

BSA Hospice of the Southwest

Cenikor Foundation

Center for Advancement

Child Care Regulation

Coalition of Health Services - Texas Home Visiting program

Coming Home

Dove Creek Equine Rescue

Downtown Women’s Center

Education Credit Union

Faith City Mission

Family Support Services

FirstCare Health Plans - part of Baylor Scott and White Health

Goodwill Career Center

Haven Health Clinics

Heal the City Free Clinic

High Plains Food Bank

Hope Choice Pregnancy Centers & Mentoring Programs

Joseph’s Project

Life Challenge of Amarillo

Martha’s Home

Maximus - Texas STAR Program

Northwest Texas Behavioral Health

Panhandle Breast Health

Panhandle Community Services

Patsy’s Place Transitional Home

PILC

Public Health

Region 16 Head Start

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension

Texas Department of State Health Services

Texas Panhandle Centers - Early Childhood Intervention

The Bridge Children’s Advocacy Center

The Salvation Army

TTUSH Get F.I.T.

Uniting Parents/Coalition of Health Services, Inc.

Workforce Solutions Panhandle

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.