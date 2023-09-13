Rise in Panhandle pollen count leads to escalating allergies

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -Physicians and allergists are seeing higher pollen counts in the Panhandle.

Experts say typically in the panhandle we see allergies spike around springtime and in the fall, but Allergy A.R.T.S says this year we will probably see them year around.

According to Seth Wilhelm at Northwest Health Care, your allergies could be worse this year compared to last year because of how much moisture we saw earlier this summer.

“We have a lot more plants that have grown, more weeds, you can probably see them in the fields, on the median, and so with that, the more plants and weeds that we have, the more pollens that are released. Especially as we do dry out and as the growing season comes to an end with the fall, we are going to see a lot more allergens and pollens and stuff in the air, says Seth Wilhelm, M.D., Northwest Physicians Group, Primary Care Center.

Pollen and allergens we are seeing the most of are weeds, grasses, dust, and ragweed. Physicians say we are in the thick of it, and if we do catch a break, it won’t be until October.

According to doctors, the most effective approach to managing allergy symptoms involves using over-the-counter nasal steroid sprays, which can prove beneficial in more ways than one.

“Because they put the medicine right up there, high within the nasal cavity close to the area where allergies also develop from the inflammatory parts of our immune system that generate all these allergy symptoms for us, the nose sprays actually do provide a lot to help with eye allergies, itching, sneezing, and runny nose and all those things as well,” says Rodney Young, M.D., Texas Tech Physicians Family Medicine Physician.

If allergy symptoms continue even after using a nasal spray twice daily, consider trying oral antihistamines such as Zyrtec, Claritin, or Allegra.

“Patients can contact their physician and come see us after they’ve tried you know the over the counter nasal steroid and oral antihistamine for about a week or two,” says Wilhelm.

Physicians say that along with nasal sprays saline rinses can also be beneficial.

