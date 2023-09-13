Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Rainy and Cool Outlook

KFDA First Alert Feature Title
KFDA First Alert Feature Title(KFDA)
By Dave Oliver
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Showers are tracking through our region today and more rain is likely tonight and again tomorrow evening. Severe weather is not expected to be widespread although a thunderstorm may accompany some of the shower activity. Along with the rain, cloudy skies and cool temperatures are in place with daytime temps remaining in the 60s to low 70s today and tomorrow. Friday will bring scattered storms and highs in the 70s. By the weekend, skies will be clearing and temperatures warming. Afternoon temps in the 80s will retun by Sunday.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Benjamin Barrera Jr., escaped custody from Potter County (Source: Potter County Sheriff's...
Potter County officials: Man who escaped arrest found after hours-long search
Amarillo police are investigating after a body was found near the Walmart at 58th and Georgia.
Amarillo police identify man found dead behind Walmart
Texas DPS officials say a man is dead after a motorcycle crash Saturday evening in Carson County.
DPS: 1 man dead after motorcycle crash in Carson County
A new Texas law is enhancing penalties for fentanyl distribution.
‘Something had to be done’: New Texas law allows fentanyl deaths to be prosecuted as murder
Fire crews rescued a dog that fell in an old abandoned cesspool. (Credit: Randall County Fire...
Fire crews rescue dog that fell in old abandoned cesspool in Randall County

Latest News

Shelden is tracking a return of better rain chances!
Shelden's Wednesday Update 9/13
NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.
Better Rain Chances
NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.
Cooler Air Continues
Cool Air Continues