Rainy and Cool Outlook

Showers are tracking through our region today and more rain is likely tonight and again tomorrow evening. Severe weather is not expected to be widespread although a thunderstorm may accompany some of the shower activity. Along with the rain, cloudy skies and cool temperatures are in place with daytime temps remaining in the 60s to low 70s today and tomorrow. Friday will bring scattered storms and highs in the 70s. By the weekend, skies will be clearing and temperatures warming. Afternoon temps in the 80s will retun by Sunday.

