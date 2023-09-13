Who's Hiring?
Prairie Palooza event to celebrate 100 years of Texas State Parks at Palo Duro Canyon

You’re invited to the Prairie Palooza event this weekend to celebrate 100 years of the Texas State Parks at Palo Duro Canyon.
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - You’re invited to the Prairie Palooza event this weekend to celebrate 100 years of the Texas State Parks at Palo Duro Canyon.

On Saturday, Prairie Palooza will have events all day at Palo Duro Canyon.

From 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., more than 15 organizations will have booths and demonstrations in the Pioneer Amphitheater parking lot.

One of the events is the Partners in Palo Duro Canyon Foundation Chuckwagon Lunch, which starts at 1:00 p.m. at the chuckwagon camp next to the Pioneer Amphitheater parking lot.

15 chuckwagons will make a chicken fried steak lunch for $25 a ticket. Tickets are on sale through Friday and can be bought by clicking here.

Other fun events include the Sad Monkey Mercantile 5K Race, which benefits the Amarillo VA’s suicide prevention program.

Participants in the 5K will need to meet at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday in the Mack Dick Pavilion parking lot.

Packet pickup is Friday from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Sad Monkey Mercantile. To register for the run, click here.

To wrap up the event, the cast of the outdoor Musical Drama Texas will perform at 6:00 p.m. at the theater.

Admission to Palo Duro Canyon is free and parking is free in the Sad Monkey mercantile parking lot. There will also be a free shuttle bus that goes into the canyon.

Event goers are encouraged to dress comfortably, wear casual shoes, and to wear a hat and sunscreen.

Fore more information on the celebration, click here.

