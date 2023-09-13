ENMU, Frank Phillips College celebrate big milestones with record enrollment numbers

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Several area colleges are celebrating as their enrollment numbers continue to rise.

Eastern New Mexico University witnessed the most significant growth they have seen in the last decade across all areas.

“Our in-person is up 19.7% so our residential residence halls are nearing capacity, and so I’m looking for that time. I’m working towards the need to build a new residence hall,” said Chancellor of ENMU Dr. James Johnston.

Johnston attributes success of the university to the staff who take the time to attend networking events and communicate one-on-one with prospective students.

“This is a great place to go and we’ll continue to build on that reputation, but it’s gonna be a lot of marketing, a lot of recruiting. It’s a lot of being on the road and connecting with students and you know getting them to the university,” said Dr. Johnston.

Frank Phillips College attributes their record breaking success in enrollment to their dual credit and workforce programs.

They include allied health, cosmetology, welding, nursing and industrial education.

“We start with our high school students and we have 23 high schools that we serve, and we are very strong partners with them and we provide those services to them for academic instruction,” said President of FPC, Dr. Glendon Forgey.

Frank Phillips was one out of only two Texas community colleges that experienced steady growth over the last few years.

“We have traditional students and then the workforce students, and we have seen a large increase in our workforce students because they want to get a job,” said Dr. Forgey.

Even the smallest areas of West Texas are finding ways to make a big impact in their communities and their future.

