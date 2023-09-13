DHDS offers beginners coding classes for students

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Don Harrington Discovery Center has announced they will offer beginner level coding classes for 4th-8th grade students.

The course, titled Code Your Future, will introduce participants to today’s most popular programming language, JavaScript, and explore video game design and coding in Construct 3.

The class will run from Sept 26 through Oct 12 on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4:45 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.

The class will also offer a hybrid option for students to continue their learning outside of the classroom.

Director of Education Heather Stover says, “This hybrid option will allow learners to continue the fun and learning from home, and for those who miss a session, it will help them to catch up. It will give them access to the program that we are using in class and pre-recorded video guidance from our instructor.”

Amarillo College instructor Mark Nair will be returning as the instructor of this course. This three-week program will give students 12 total hours of instruction time.

Technology and computer programming continue to be an increasing component of the future. Coding teaches skills such as problem-solving, logic-reasoning, and attention to detail. With the dynamic curriculum this course offers, students will gain an academic boost toward their future.

The class will be $149 for DHDC members and $174 for non-members.

To register for this class, visit DHDC.org.

