Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

DHDS offers beginners coding classes for students

The Don Harrington Discovery Center has announced they will offer beginner level coding classes...
The Don Harrington Discovery Center has announced they will offer beginner level coding classes for 4th-8th grade students.(Don Harrington Discovery Center)
By Shelby Truelock
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Don Harrington Discovery Center has announced they will offer beginner level coding classes for 4th-8th grade students.

The course, titled Code Your Future, will introduce participants to today’s most popular programming language, JavaScript, and explore video game design and coding in Construct 3.

The class will run from Sept 26 through Oct 12 on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4:45 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.

The class will also offer a hybrid option for students to continue their learning outside of the classroom.

Director of Education Heather Stover says, “This hybrid option will allow learners to continue the fun and learning from home, and for those who miss a session, it will help them to catch up. It will give them access to the program that we are using in class and pre-recorded video guidance from our instructor.”

Amarillo College instructor Mark Nair will be returning as the instructor of this course. This three-week program will give students 12 total hours of instruction time.

Technology and computer programming continue to be an increasing component of the future. Coding teaches skills such as problem-solving, logic-reasoning, and attention to detail. With the dynamic curriculum this course offers, students will gain an academic boost toward their future.

The class will be $149 for DHDC members and $174 for non-members.

To register for this class, visit DHDC.org.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Benjamin Barrera Jr., escaped custody from Potter County (Source: Potter County Sheriff's...
Potter County officials: Man who escaped arrest found after hours-long search
Amarillo police are investigating after a body was found near the Walmart at 58th and Georgia.
Amarillo police identify man found dead behind Walmart
Texas DPS officials say a man is dead after a motorcycle crash Saturday evening in Carson County.
DPS: 1 man dead after motorcycle crash in Carson County
A new Texas law is enhancing penalties for fentanyl distribution.
‘Something had to be done’: New Texas law allows fentanyl deaths to be prosecuted as murder
Fire crews rescued a dog that fell in an old abandoned cesspool. (Credit: Randall County Fire...
Fire crews rescue dog that fell in old abandoned cesspool in Randall County

Latest News

Amarillo police say they have arrested a man for the burglary of JC Penney.
Amarillo police arrest man charged with burglary of JC Penney
Guymon Road under new construction
US-54 in Guymon under new construction
Rise in Panhandle pollen count leads to escalating allergies
Rise in Panhandle pollen count leads to escalating allergies
The Amarillo Fire Department is expecting an active wildfire season.
Amarillo Fire Department preparing for expected active wildfire season