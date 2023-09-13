Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Cooler Air Continues

By Kevin Selle
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Highs in the 70s continue through the workweek. Scattered showers and a few thundershowers will wander across the Panhandle for the next few days. A few storms will have some gusty winds and brief heavy downpours. Rain chances start to go down over the weekend and temperatures go back up. The average high this time of year is the mid-80s and that is the forecast early next week.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police are investigating after a body was found near the Walmart at 58th and Georgia.
Amarillo police identify man found dead behind Walmart
Randall County Sheriff's Office logo
Authorities investigating after body found near railroad in Randall County
Benjamin Barrera Jr., escaped custody from Potter County (Source: Potter County Sheriff's...
Potter County officials: Man who escaped arrest found after hours-long search
A new Texas law is enhancing penalties for fentanyl distribution.
‘Something had to be done’: New Texas law allows fentanyl deaths to be prosecuted as murder
Jon Perry
Officials: Roswell physician assistant sentenced for having sex with patient

Latest News

Cool Air Continues
KFDA First Alert Feature Title
Cooler Outlook With Rain Likely
KFDA First Alert Feature Title
Cooler Weather Will Stay For Awhile
NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.
Drizzly & Dreary