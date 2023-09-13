Cooler Air Continues

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Highs in the 70s continue through the workweek. Scattered showers and a few thundershowers will wander across the Panhandle for the next few days. A few storms will have some gusty winds and brief heavy downpours. Rain chances start to go down over the weekend and temperatures go back up. The average high this time of year is the mid-80s and that is the forecast early next week.

