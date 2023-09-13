Better Rain Chances

Rain chances look a little more promising for your Wednesday! After just cloudy skies and cool temperatures for Tuesday, we’ll see more clouds move in today, with southeast winds at 10-20 mph. Highs will be in familiar territory, around the low 70°s. Mainly this afternoon, we’ll see some weak showers pop up in the west, tracking east, with stronger, possibly more severe thunderstorms following in their wake. Main severe threats will be strong winds and short-lived downpours. Rain chances continue through at least Friday!

