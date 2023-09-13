Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Amarillo Fire Department preparing for expected active wildfire season

The Amarillo Fire Department is expecting an active wildfire season.
The Amarillo Fire Department is expecting an active wildfire season.
By Sydnee Batzlaff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Fire Department is expecting an active wildfire season.

Many may associate hot temperatures with wildfires, however the fire department says they’re not only a summertime event and it expects red flag conditions in the coming months.

“Red flag is a very critical warning put out by the National Weather Service, what the Red Flag Warning is in a sense is an early indicator of weather conditions that would be favorable to start or continue to fuel a wildfire,” said Max Dunlap, director, Office of Emergency Management.

Those conditions include low humidity, dry vegetation and strong winds.

“The winds of change coming, October is going to be here very soon, that’s historically a very windy month here and the winds of change that will definitely fuel the grass fires, they move very fast, it’s blowing 50 mph the typical grass fire the way it moves, but the embers can be going 70 mph,” said Cpt. Jeremy Hill, pio, Amarillo Fire Department.

Dry vegetation is already being seen across the Panhandle.

“The flooding was great, grass got green, it got very tall, however recently with the lack of water and the higher temperatures, now that real tall green grass became real tall, dry and dead grass, therefore leading to a very high fuel load,” said Dunlap.

The Amarillo Fire Department says some of the fuel loads are the highest its seen in years.

The department says it closely monitors updates from the Office of Emergency Management and increases staffing when needed.

“We will actually bring in extra resources, we will staff our trucks in different ways, we will add personnel to a daily roster, we add personnel to resources that aren’t usually staffed, that way we have an engine and we have a fully staffed grass rig available also,” said Hill.

The Amarillo Fire Department encourages residents to also take time to prepare during this transitional period.

“Right now is a great time to be able to get out and get ahead of this, we can be preventative, we can mow and get everything mowed down, that’s the number one thing that you can do to keep your place, to keep your family safe,” said Hill

It is also important to come up with a plan if a fire were to break out.

“You need to be thinking about escape routes for your family because if a large grass fire breaks out, the visibility is going to be low, the roads are going to be congested, what are you going to do to protect you and your family,” said Hill

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police are investigating after a body was found near the Walmart at 58th and Georgia.
Amarillo police identify man found dead behind Walmart
Randall County Sheriff's Office logo
Authorities investigating after body found near railroad in Randall County
Benjamin Barrera Jr., escaped custody from Potter County (Source: Potter County Sheriff's...
Potter County officials: Man who escaped arrest found after hours-long search
A new Texas law is enhancing penalties for fentanyl distribution.
‘Something had to be done’: New Texas law allows fentanyl deaths to be prosecuted as murder
Jon Perry
Officials: Roswell physician assistant sentenced for having sex with patient

Latest News

Amarillo College will collaborate with Legal Aid of Northwest Texas to provide on-site legal...
Amarillo College approves establishment of legal aid clinic on Washington Street campus
The Amarillo City Council got a high-altitude view today of changes to the proposed budget.
Amarillo City Council hears about changes to proposed budget
Boys Ranch ISD breaks ground for new state-of-the-art FFA barn
Boys Ranch ISD breaks ground for new state-of-the-art FFA barn
The Texas Workforce Commission has awarded over $1 million in grants to local schools and...
TWC gives grants to Panhandle schools and Plains Dairy