Amarillo Fire Department preparing for expected active wildfire season

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Fire Department is expecting an active wildfire season.

Many may associate hot temperatures with wildfires, however the fire department says they’re not only a summertime event and it expects red flag conditions in the coming months.

“Red flag is a very critical warning put out by the National Weather Service, what the Red Flag Warning is in a sense is an early indicator of weather conditions that would be favorable to start or continue to fuel a wildfire,” said Max Dunlap, director, Office of Emergency Management.

Those conditions include low humidity, dry vegetation and strong winds.

“The winds of change coming, October is going to be here very soon, that’s historically a very windy month here and the winds of change that will definitely fuel the grass fires, they move very fast, it’s blowing 50 mph the typical grass fire the way it moves, but the embers can be going 70 mph,” said Cpt. Jeremy Hill, pio, Amarillo Fire Department.

Dry vegetation is already being seen across the Panhandle.

“The flooding was great, grass got green, it got very tall, however recently with the lack of water and the higher temperatures, now that real tall green grass became real tall, dry and dead grass, therefore leading to a very high fuel load,” said Dunlap.

The Amarillo Fire Department says some of the fuel loads are the highest its seen in years.

The department says it closely monitors updates from the Office of Emergency Management and increases staffing when needed.

“We will actually bring in extra resources, we will staff our trucks in different ways, we will add personnel to a daily roster, we add personnel to resources that aren’t usually staffed, that way we have an engine and we have a fully staffed grass rig available also,” said Hill.

The Amarillo Fire Department encourages residents to also take time to prepare during this transitional period.

“Right now is a great time to be able to get out and get ahead of this, we can be preventative, we can mow and get everything mowed down, that’s the number one thing that you can do to keep your place, to keep your family safe,” said Hill

It is also important to come up with a plan if a fire were to break out.

“You need to be thinking about escape routes for your family because if a large grass fire breaks out, the visibility is going to be low, the roads are going to be congested, what are you going to do to protect you and your family,” said Hill

