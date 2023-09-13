47th District Attorney to hold news conference with update on July officer-involved shooting

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - 47th District Attorney Jason Herring will hold a news conference this afternoon with an update on an officer-involved shooting in July.

The news conference is scheduled for 3:00 p.m.

The shooting happened on July 9, when Amarillo police say an officer was conducting a traffic stop in the area of Northeast 9th Avenue and North Grand Street.

Police say the license plate on the car did not match the car it was on. Since there were three people in the car, more officers were called in.

During the investigation, the driver was taken out of the car.

While police were speaking with the back seat passenger, identified as 32-year-old Andrew Scott Norton, he got out of the car and pointed a pistol at officers.

The officers shot him and he died at the scene.

The front seat passenger, identified as 38-year-old Isidra Clara Castillo, was also hit by gunfire. She was taken to a local hospital where she later died.

