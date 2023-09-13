2023 Tri-State Fair & Rodeo kicks off Friday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Tri-State Fair and Rodeo events will begin Friday, Sept 15th.

The first event will be the Celebrity Goat Milking on Friday, Sept 15 at noon.

Friday is also Centennial Day and free admission has been sponsored for the day by Amarillo National Bank, according to a news release.

On Saturday, Sept 16, the downtown parade on Polk Street will begin at 10 a.m. and the doors will open for the Dancin in the Dirt concert at 6:30 p.m. VIP tickets have already sold out, but general admission tickets are still available.

According to the release, the themes for the next four days are:

Sunday, Sept 17 is Fiesta Domingo Day

Monday, Sept 18 is Senior Day for ages 65 and older

Tuesday, Sept 19 is Ride Em’ Cowboy Night

Wednesday, Sept 20 is Small Business Wednesday

Thursday, Sept 21 is the first night of the PRCA Rodeo. Organizers say they will honor the 100 scholarship recipients for the 100 year anniversary.

Friday, Sept 22 is the second night of the PRCA Rodeo. Western Heritage Award winner Red Steagall will be honored.

Saturday, Sept 23 is the third and final night of the PRCA Rodeo. The 2023 rodeo champions will be crowned during the event.

