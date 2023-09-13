Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

2023 Tri-State Fair & Rodeo kicks off Friday

The Amarillo Tri-State Fair and Rodeo events will begin Friday, Sept 15th. (Source: Tri-State...
The Amarillo Tri-State Fair and Rodeo events will begin Friday, Sept 15th. (Source: Tri-State Fair & Rodeo)
By Shelby Truelock
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Tri-State Fair and Rodeo events will begin Friday, Sept 15th.

The first event will be the Celebrity Goat Milking on Friday, Sept 15 at noon.

Friday is also Centennial Day and free admission has been sponsored for the day by Amarillo National Bank, according to a news release.

On Saturday, Sept 16, the downtown parade on Polk Street will begin at 10 a.m. and the doors will open for the Dancin in the Dirt concert at 6:30 p.m. VIP tickets have already sold out, but general admission tickets are still available.

According to the release, the themes for the next four days are:

  • Sunday, Sept 17 is Fiesta Domingo Day
  • Monday, Sept 18 is Senior Day for ages 65 and older
  • Tuesday, Sept 19 is Ride Em’ Cowboy Night
  • Wednesday, Sept 20 is Small Business Wednesday

Thursday, Sept 21 is the first night of the PRCA Rodeo. Organizers say they will honor the 100 scholarship recipients for the 100 year anniversary.

Friday, Sept 22 is the second night of the PRCA Rodeo. Western Heritage Award winner Red Steagall will be honored.

Saturday, Sept 23 is the third and final night of the PRCA Rodeo. The 2023 rodeo champions will be crowned during the event.

For a full list of the events, click here.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Benjamin Barrera Jr., escaped custody from Potter County (Source: Potter County Sheriff's...
Potter County officials: Man who escaped arrest found after hours-long search
Amarillo police are investigating after a body was found near the Walmart at 58th and Georgia.
Amarillo police identify man found dead behind Walmart
Texas DPS officials say a man is dead after a motorcycle crash Saturday evening in Carson County.
DPS: 1 man dead after motorcycle crash in Carson County
A new Texas law is enhancing penalties for fentanyl distribution.
‘Something had to be done’: New Texas law allows fentanyl deaths to be prosecuted as murder
Fire crews rescued a dog that fell in an old abandoned cesspool. (Credit: Randall County Fire...
Fire crews rescue dog that fell in old abandoned cesspool in Randall County

Latest News

Sharing Hope Ministry and the City of Amarillo Community Development will host the Sharing the...
Sharing the Hope Resource Fair to feature over 40 agencies
You’re invited to the Prairie Palooza event this weekend to celebrate 100 years of the Texas...
Prairie Palooza event to celebrate 100 years of Texas State Parks at Palo Duro Canyon
The Amarillo SPCA will hold their annual fundraiser Friday to support their facility and animals.
Amarillo SPCA hosting annual garage sale
AJ Swope Performance Plaza to be dedicated this Friday
AJ Swope Performance Plaza to be dedicated this Friday