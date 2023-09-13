2 arrested in operation targeting child predators in Tucumcari

QUAY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - Quay County law enforcement announced they have arrested two people in a child predator operation this month.

Officials say on Sept. 6, the Tucumcari Police Department, Quay County Sheriff’s Department, Covenant Rescue Group and the Tenth Judicial District Attorney’s Office conducted an operation targeting suspected child abuse predators.

The operation began with extensive training and ended with a live operation that netted two felony arrests in Tucumcari.

Officials say the two people arrested were charged after furthering their online attempts to “sexually entice alleged under-age children.”

Intelligence obtained during this operation showed an active interest in child-related human trafficking that exists in the area, officials say.

