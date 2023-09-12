Who's Hiring?
United Way kicks off 2023 fundraising campaign with annual luncheon

By Shelby Truelock
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The United Way of Amarillo and Canyon kicked off their 2023 campaign with their annual luncheon Tuesday.

This year’s campaign is focusing on educating, advocating and connecting resources for people and families in Potter and Randall counties.

The luncheon began with breakfast starting at 8:30 a.m. at the Amarillo Civic Center in the Heritage Ballroom.

Kiley Murray, president and CEO of United Way, and Leslie Massey, board president, welcomed a crowd of volunteers, donors, sponsors and members of the community during the event. The group has raised it’s fundraising goal.

“Our goal this year is $4 million, we are really excited,” said Murray.

Campaign co-chair Dr. Shauna Thornhill, Amarillo Vision Specialists, Coach Julian Reese and many others will bring excitement to the community for the start of the campaign, according to organizers.

The Tascosa High School Cheer Team and the Amarillo High Golden Sandie Drum Line also attended the luncheon to bring energy and spirit to the event.

Organizers say the campaign is a vital part of United Way’s work. Every dollar given to the organization goes toward supporting local programs. United Way currently funds 25 of the most effective programs that help better lives in the community. Funds are locally focused and invested.

The campaign will end in November.

