Texas World War II veteran requests 100 cards for 100th birthday

Mrs. Bell’s centennial celebration will be on October 4th and she has requested to receive 100...
Mrs. Bell's centennial celebration will be on October 4th and she has requested to receive 100 cards for this wonderful milestone.(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BONHAM, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Today, Veterans Land Board (VLB) Chairwoman Dawn Buckingham challenged the Bonham community and the State of Texas to show their support for U.S. Army Veteran and Clyde W. Cosper Texas State Veterans Home resident Ethelyn Szad Bell on her 100th birthday. Mrs. Bell’s centennial celebration will be on October 4th and she has requested to receive 100 cards for this wonderful milestone.

Mrs. Bell began her service in March of 1945 at the age of 21. After completing the Basic Training Course for Army Nurses, Mrs. Bell served with the Army Nurse Corps in the Philippines and Nagoya, Japan during World War II. During her time in the service, she rose to the rank of Second Lieutenant and was honorably discharged in July of 1946.

After her time serving in the U.S. Army, Mrs. Bell continued giving back to her community by working at the the Veterans Administration Hospital in McKinney, Texas. A blind date led to meeting her husband and fellow U.S. Army Veteran, Charles Bell. Together, they moved to Prosper, Texas where they raised a son and daughter. Mrs. Bell worked as a dedicated elementary school nurse in McKinney for many years until she retired at the age of 55.

Texans can show their support and help celebrate this momentous occasion by sending birthday cards to Mrs. Bell at the Clyde W. Cosper Texas State Veterans Home:

Ethelyn BellClyde W. Cosper TSVH1300 Seven Oaks RoadBonham, Texas 75418

