SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Randall, WTAMU and Amarillo High on Sports Drive LIVE at X- Steakhouse

'House of Doom', recent wins and upcoming games with the Lady Raiders
By KFDA
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 8:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today was the first Sports Drive LIVE show from X- Steakhouse in Amarillo.

Preston caught up with the Randall Raiders on this season of volleyball after last year’s state championship:

Josh Lynn caught us up on WTAMU football:

Amarillo High’s Chad Dunnam touches on the talent of the team this season and the upcoming Amarillo High vs Tascosa game:

