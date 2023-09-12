SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Randall, WTAMU and Amarillo High on Sports Drive LIVE at X- Steakhouse
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 8:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today was the first Sports Drive LIVE show from X- Steakhouse in Amarillo.
Preston caught up with the Randall Raiders on this season of volleyball after last year’s state championship:
Josh Lynn caught us up on WTAMU football:
Amarillo High’s Chad Dunnam touches on the talent of the team this season and the upcoming Amarillo High vs Tascosa game:
Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.