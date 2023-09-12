Ruben on the Road: Future transfusion center to help patients stay close to home

CHILDRESS, Texas (KFDA) - In Childress, Ruben learns about a future transfusion center that will help cancer patients stay closer to home.

Holly Holcomb, CEO of Childress Regional Medical Center, says it’ll be more than just an infusion center.

“So it’s a $12 million project, which is probably the biggest project that’s happened in CRMC in over 20 years,” said Holcomb.

Holcomb says the project encompasses a 10 bed infusion center including chemotherapy, antibiotics and blood transfusions. There will be a lot of different things that go into it.

“We’re just glad that we offer most of the infusional cancer services right here, and that includes immunotherapy, targeted therapy and traditional chemotherapy,” said Dr. Fred Hardwicke, oncologist at Childress Regional Medical Center.

Traveling is more of a hurdle for people who are sick, Hardwicke says. It’s more of a challenge, and it sometimes takes them a few days to get over it.

“We’re 105, 110 miles from Amarillo, Wichita Falls, a little bit further to Lubbock. When I made the decision to come out — there’s about seven counties that if they were just voting on geography, they would be coming to me. That represents 2% of the land area in Texas,” said Hardwicke.

Holcomb says it’s important that they buy in and appreciate it’s their hometown hospital.

“So we do very important work. We take it very seriously and feel very responsible for the care that we give our community and our region,” said Holcomb.

