Professors analyze how 9/11 attack impacts political landscape

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -Political Science and Government professors in the area are taking time to contemplate the tragedy that occurred 22 years ago today when terrorist attacks altered the course of our nation’s history.

As we remember the lives lost on that fateful day, professors from Amarillo College and West Texas A&M University also reflect on how 9/11 continues to shape the political landscape of our nation.

In the immediate aftermath of 9/11, the political response was swift and unified. The nation rallied behind its leaders in a display of bipartisan unity rarely seen in American politics.

“It brought the nation together in ways that many events in history do not. It generated a lot of sympathy for Americans from the outside world as well at least initially,” says Dr. Kaleb Demerew, Assistant Professor of Political Science at West Texas A&M University.

Industries had to adapt and shift their focus to address the challenge of balancing terrorism prevention with national security.

“Balancing that and figuring out how to do it was the core of a lot of social conversations and a lot of political conversations that happened over the years,” says Aaron Faver, Assistant Professor of Government at Amarillo College.

Doctor Demerew says the attack on 9/11 has influenced presidential campaigns for over 2 decades; concerns about security and surveillance have stayed with us and continue to shape our society today.

“One of the biggest lessons of 911 is that you don’t know what you don’t know. To quote Donald Rumsfeld, former secretary of defense during 9/11, you really don’t know what you don’t know, and so, having humility before information and having humility before day-to-day life is obviously very important. Make sure you hug your loved ones,” says Faver.

The events of 9/11 have had a profound and lasting impact on American politics. They shaped the nation’s response to global terrorism, initiated debates about civil liberties and government surveillance, and influenced presidential campaigns for over 20 years.

