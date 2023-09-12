Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Professors analyze how 9/11 attack impacts political landscape

Student Government cut out and laminated every victim of 9/11 and displayed over campus.
Student Government cut out and laminated every victim of 9/11 and displayed over campus.(kfda)
By Devyn Darmstetter
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -Political Science and Government professors in the area are taking time to contemplate the tragedy that occurred 22 years ago today when terrorist attacks altered the course of our nation’s history.

As we remember the lives lost on that fateful day, professors from Amarillo College and West Texas A&M University also reflect on how 9/11 continues to shape the political landscape of our nation.

In the immediate aftermath of 9/11, the political response was swift and unified. The nation rallied behind its leaders in a display of bipartisan unity rarely seen in American politics.

“It brought the nation together in ways that many events in history do not. It generated a lot of sympathy for Americans from the outside world as well at least initially,” says Dr. Kaleb Demerew, Assistant Professor of Political Science at West Texas A&M University.

Industries had to adapt and shift their focus to address the challenge of balancing terrorism prevention with national security.

“Balancing that and figuring out how to do it was the core of a lot of social conversations and a lot of political conversations that happened over the years,” says Aaron Faver, Assistant Professor of Government at Amarillo College.

Doctor Demerew says the attack on 9/11 has influenced presidential campaigns for over 2 decades; concerns about security and surveillance have stayed with us and continue to shape our society today.

“One of the biggest lessons of 911 is that you don’t know what you don’t know. To quote Donald Rumsfeld, former secretary of defense during 9/11, you really don’t know what you don’t know, and so, having humility before information and having humility before day-to-day life is obviously very important. Make sure you hug your loved ones,” says Faver.

The events of 9/11 have had a profound and lasting impact on American politics. They shaped the nation’s response to global terrorism, initiated debates about civil liberties and government surveillance, and influenced presidential campaigns for over 20 years.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Randall County Sheriff's Office logo
Authorities investigating after body found near railroad in Randall County
Amarillo police are investigating after a body was found near the Walmart at 58th and Georgia.
Amarillo police release new information on body found near Walmart at 58th and Georgia
Amarillo police are investigating after a body was found near the Walmart at 58th and Georgia.
Amarillo police identify man found dead behind Walmart
Jon Perry
Officials: Roswell physician assistant sentenced for having sex with patient
The Clovis Police Department is searching for a suspect in connection with the Clovis Walmart...
Police searching for suspect in connection with Clovis Walmart fire

Latest News

Today marks 22 years since the terrorist attacks that changed our nation, and area teachers are...
‘We focus on the heroes’: Tx Panhandle educators reflect on importance of teaching students about 9/11
The Texas Panhandle War Memorial holds 9/11 remembrance ceremony
Texas Panhandle War Memorial holds 9/11 remembrance ceremony
A new Texas law is enhancing penalties for fentanyl distribution.
‘Something had to be done’: New Texas law allows fentanyl deaths to be prosecuted as murder
Amarillo police are investigating after a body was found near the Walmart at 58th and Georgia.
Amarillo police identify man found dead behind Walmart