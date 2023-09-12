Potter County officials: Man who escaped arrest found after hours-long search

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Potter County officials say a man who escaped from their custody today in downtown Amarillo is now back in custody.

The Potter County Sheriff’s Office says 22-year-old Benjamin Jr. Barrera was checking into probation at 900 S. Polk St.

They said Barrera had an active warrant for assault on a family member impeding breath.

Deputies with the Potter County Sheriff’s Office handcuffed and placed Barrera in custody.

Deputies took him to the bottom floor of the Santa Fe building to have him transported to the Potter County Jail.

While waiting, officials said Barrera ran for the front door in handcuffs and escaped from custody.

After an hours-long search with multiple agencies involved, officials say he was found in a detached garage of a house on Van Buren hiding behind a hot water heater.

He has been taken into custody and will be booked into the Potter County Detention Center.

