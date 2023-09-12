Officials: Handcuffed man escapes from police custody in downtown Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Potter County Sheriff’s Office said a man escaped from their custody today in downtown Amarillo.

On Tuesday, 22-year-old Benjamin Jr. Barrera was checking into probation at 900 S. Polk St., according to a press release from PCSO.

They said Barrera had an active warrant for assault on a family member impeding breath.

Deputies with Potter County Sheriff’s Office handcuffed and placed Barrera in custody.

Deputies took him to the bottom floor of the Santa Fe building to have him transported to the Potter County jail.

While waiting, officials said Barrera ran for the front door in handcuffs and escaped from custody.

Along with PCSO, Amarillo Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety, and Randall County Sheriff’s Office are helping in the search for Barrera.

He has not been located at this time. Barrera was wearing red pants and a tan shirt. He is described as 6 feet tall and weighs about 170 pounds.

If you know where Barrera is, call PCSO at (806) 379-2900.

