Murder trial begins for Darius Johnson, Jr. accused of deadly 2022 shooting

Darius Johnson, Jr. is accused of shooting and killing Steven Colon back in 2022.(Lubbock Co. Detention Center)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 9:07 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Opening statements will begin Tuesday morning in the murder trial of a Lubbock man.

Darius Johnson, Jr. is accused of killing 39-year-old Steven Colon in June of last year then fleeing town.

Court records show Johnson got into a fight with Colon outside of a home near 25th Street and Ave. S. That’s when prosecutors say Johnson pulled a gun, shot Colon and sped off, leaving Colon in the front yard. Colon later died at the hospital.

Days later, Johnson turned himself in to the U.S. Marshal’s in the City of Marlin near Waco.

