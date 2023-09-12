Fire crews rescue dog that fell in old abandoned cesspool in Randall County

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Fire crews rescued a dog that fell in an old abandoned cesspool last night in Randall County.

About 8:20 p.m., a rescue team from Canyon Fire Department and Randall County Fire Department were called to the area of Hungate Road and South Western Street about a hunting dog that had fallen in the cesspool.

The cesspool was about 20 to 25 feet deep.

The dog, whose name is Ranger, was rescued in about an hour and a half without any injuries.

