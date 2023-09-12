DPS: 1 man dead after motorcycle crash in Carson County

Who's Hiring?
Texas DPS officials say a man is dead after a motorcycle crash Saturday evening in Carson County.
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Texas DPS officials say a man is dead after a motorcycle crash Saturday evening in Carson County.

Officials say around 6:45 p.m. Saturday, 49-year-old Joshua Ethridge of Amarillo was riding a 2006 Yamaha XVA motorcycle west on I-40 at a curve in the roadway.

For unknown reasons, Ethridge lost control of the motorcycle.

Officials say the motorcycle landed on its right side, flipped over onto its left side and slid several yards before resting on its left side in the westbound lane.

Ethridge was taken to an Amarillo area hospital with life-threatening injuries from the crash. He was pronounced dead Monday.

The crash was investigated by Texas Highway Patrol Troopers.

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to include the correct county for the crash.

