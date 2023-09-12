Who's Hiring?
A Cooler Week

By Kevin Selle
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Some fall-like air finally arrives, and hangs around. Highs will be in the 70s through the workweek. Rain chances, for scattered showers and a few thunderstorms, will come and go for the next few days. A few of the storms will have some heavy downpours and strong gusty winds. By the weekend the rain chances start to go down and temperatures climb back into the 80s.

