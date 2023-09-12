Who's Hiring?
Cooler Weather Will Stay For Awhile

By Dave Oliver
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Cooler air and abundant moisture will remain in our area which will lead to a nice stretch of pleasant weather. Over the next few days we will start with lows in the 50s and highs will only be in the 70s. Mostly cloudy skies can be expected today with a few showers out west near the New Mexico border. As a couple of disturbances approach from the Rockies, however, rain chances will increase once again. Rain should be heavier and more widespread tomorrow with additional rain likely into Thursday.

