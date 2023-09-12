Cooler Outlook With Rain Likely

Our latest front has provided some nice cool air and we should see daytime highs stay in the 60s and 70s for the rest of the week. Overnight lows will be nice and cool and generally in the 50s. A couple of disturbances will provide rain chances ahead, in fact, rain is likely in the area tomorrow and Thursday. Rain chances may linger into Friday before clearing this weekend. By Sunday, highs in the 80s will return.

