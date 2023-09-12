Who's Hiring?
Coffee Memorial Blood Center kicks off this month with Halloween-themed blood drives

Coffee Memorial Blood Center is using a Halloween theme for its upcoming blood drives in September.(Our Blood Institute at Coffee Memorial Blood Center)
By Shelby Truelock
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Coffee Memorial Blood Center is using a Halloween theme for its upcoming blood drives in September.

Throughout the month, Coffee Memorial Blood Center will have Halloween-themed gifts for each of their donors.

All eligible donors will receive a limited-edition, glow-in-the-dark T-shirt, one free entry to the Oklahoma City Zoo, one free entry to the Don Harrington Discovery Center and a free bundtlet from Nothing Bundt Cakes.

“Bundtlet’s With Bones is all about having fun with all things Halloween. But the reality is, every two seconds someone needs blood to see tomorrow. By giving just an hour of your time, you can save the lives of up to three patients in immediate need or going through treatment at our local hospitals,” Dr. John Armitage, president and CEO of Coffee Memorial Blood Center, said.

The Oklahoma City Zoo has world-class habitats including Great EscApe, Cat Forest/Lion Overlook, Oklahoma Trails, and Sanctuary Asia, where you will encounter animals from all over Asia.

The Zoo also has a new exhibit opening this year, Expedition Africa. This multi-million dollar project will include expanded area for the giraffes, a new plaza restaurant, a retail shop and more.

At the Don Harrington Discovery Center, you can explore, create, invent, learn, and play at the area’s education, science, and technology center. The museum includes interactive exhibits, educational programs, special events, and the only planetarium in the Texas Panhandle.

Anyone who is healthy and at least 16 years old can give blood. Blood can be donated every 56 days and platelets can be given as often as every 7 days, up to 24 times a year.

Appointments to donate can be made online at obi.org or by calling 877-340-8777.

