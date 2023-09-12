Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Clovis police: Suspected Walmart arsonist may have been seen in Lubbock

Suspect wanted in connection with Clovis Walmart fire.
Suspect wanted in connection with Clovis Walmart fire.(Aaron Quaif)
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLOVIS, New Mexico (KCBD) - Clovis police believe the man accused of setting a Walmart on fire may have been seen in Lubbock over the weekend, according to the Eastern New Mexico News.

59-year-old Jimmy Guillen is facing multiple charges including arson, aggravated burglary, tampering with evidence and felon in possession of a destructive device. Clovis police say additional charges could be filed.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help in their search for Guillen in connection with the fire.

Clovis police believe the man accused of setting a Walmart on fire may have been seen in...
Clovis police believe the man accused of setting a Walmart on fire may have been seen in Lubbock over the weekend(Clovis Police Department)

In the early morning hours of Sunday, Sept. 3, the Clovis Police Department, fire department and Emergency Medical Services were called to a structure fire at the Walmart located at 3728 North Prince St.

Officials say the fire started on the south side of the building and was reportedly burning for three hours before it was put out. On Saturday afternoon, a grass fire was reported behind the Walmart and was extinguished within 30 minutes. Investigators have not confirmed if the fires are related.

Walmart has estimated the damages at about $42 million.

The New Mexico State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire. Anyone with information related to the incident should contact the Clovis Police Department at 575-769-1921.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Benjamin Barrera Jr., escaped custody from Potter County (Source: Potter County Sheriff's...
Potter County officials: Man who escaped arrest found after hours-long search
Amarillo police are investigating after a body was found near the Walmart at 58th and Georgia.
Amarillo police identify man found dead behind Walmart
Texas DPS officials say a man is dead after a motorcycle crash Saturday evening in Carson County.
DPS: 1 man dead after motorcycle crash in Carson County
A new Texas law is enhancing penalties for fentanyl distribution.
‘Something had to be done’: New Texas law allows fentanyl deaths to be prosecuted as murder
Fire crews rescued a dog that fell in an old abandoned cesspool. (Credit: Randall County Fire...
Fire crews rescue dog that fell in old abandoned cesspool in Randall County

Latest News

Mrs. Bell’s centennial celebration will be on October 4th and she has requested to receive 100...
Texas World War II veteran requests 100 cards for 100th birthday
The Texas Department of Public Safety announced all driver license offices will be closed...
DPS driver license offices to close statewide Friday for system update
DPS driver license offices to close statewide Friday for system update
VIDEO: DPS driver license offices to close statewide Friday for system update
Braylon Harris (2) , Georgiann Randall (29)
Amber Alert canceled, 2-year-old found safe
Cecily Aguilar on Monday was sentenced to 30 years in prison for her role in the killing of...
Cecily Aguilar sentenced to 30 years in prison for her role in Vanessa Guillén’s killing