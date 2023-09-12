Area Agency on Aging, SHIP to hold classes assisting with Medicare enrollment

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Area Agency on Aging of the Panhandle and the State Health Insurance Assistance Program will hold classes to assist members of the community in signing up for Medicare.

The Area Agency on Aging and SHIP classes will be held Thursday, Sept 14 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Tuesday, Sept 19 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Panhandle Regional Planning Commission, 415 SW 8th Ave.

Though in-person attendance is encouraged, a virtual, hybrid option is also available, according to organizers.

Attendees will learn about different types of Medicare plans, how to compare options and more.

Those who are interested can register online. For the Sept. 14 dates, you can register here. For the Sept 19 dates, register here.

You can also register for this event by mailing your registration to Area Agency on Aging of the Panhandle, P.O. Box 9257 Amarillo, Texas 79015.

For any additional information or questions, contact Terrie Campbell, benefits counselor for the Area Agency on Aging of the Panhandle, at 806-331-2227.

