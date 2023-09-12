Who's Hiring?
Amarillo City Council hears about changes to proposed budget

By Kevin Welch and Kristin Rodin
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo City Council got a high-altitude view today of changes to the proposed budget.

Assistant City Manager Laura Storrs explained how the budget evolved this year, including adding police and firefighters and spending millions of dollars more on streets.

Drainage spending will go up to both repair damage done this spring and prepare for something similar in the future.

Water rates won’t go up for low-end users, but solid waste will go up to allow more replacements of dumpsters.

There will be a public hearing and final vote Sept. 19.

