Amarillo City Council hears about changes to proposed budget

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo City Council got a high-altitude view today of changes to the proposed budget.

Assistant City Manager Laura Storrs explained how the budget evolved this year, including adding police and firefighters and spending millions of dollars more on streets.

Drainage spending will go up to both repair damage done this spring and prepare for something similar in the future.

Water rates won’t go up for low-end users, but solid waste will go up to allow more replacements of dumpsters.

There will be a public hearing and final vote Sept. 19.

