Alligator captured in East Tennessee

Alligator were captured in East Tennessee by Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officers.
Alligator were captured in East Tennessee by Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officers.(TWRA)
By David Sikes and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
DAYTON, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officers had a surprising call on Monday in East Tennessee.

Wildlife officers Hunter Poore and Colt Elrod were called to the Whites Creek area of Rhea County and trapped a 4-foot alligator.

The state’s wildlife agency said that the alligator was believed to have been raised in captivity. Officers Poore and Elrod were able to capture the gator, and it was taken to the Chattanooga Zoo.

Officials said that alligators are not native to this part of Tennessee and ask that residents not dump unwanted animals. Currently, alligators are found in Shelby and Hardin counties in West Tennessee.

Officers with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency had a surprising call on Monday September...
Officers with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency had a surprising call on Monday September 11.(TWRA)

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency posted that a seven-foot alligator was recently videoed by its personnel in western Tennessee at the Wolf River Wild Life Management Area in Fayette County. This latest sighting is one of several confirmed sightings of alligators in southwest Tennessee.

Alligators are naturally expanding their range into Tennessee from the southern border states, and the state has not stocked any alligators in Tennessee, the agency said.

Officials said that alligators can survive Tennessee winters by going into a hibernation, and they can withstand periods of ice by sticking their snout out of the water before it freezes, which allows them to continue breathing.

