WT Great Books Series to feature ‘Goblin Market’ Tuesday

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University’s Great Books Series will feature a narrative poem to kick off its September discussion.

Dr. Monica Hart, associate professor of English at WT, will lead the discussion of Christina Rossetti’s narrative poem “Goblin Market” at 7:00 p.m. Sept. 12 via Zoom.

“At first glance, ‘Goblin Market’ seems like a fairy tale,” said Hart. “Two sisters live in a fictional land with goblins who offer forbidden fruit for sale. One sister gives in to temptation, buys the goblin fruit, suffers terrible consequences, but is saved by her loving sister. Straightforward tale of fall and redemption, right? Not really, no.”

Hart says all kinds of issues and themes are at work in Rossetti’s piece, which can be read as a Christian allegory, a cautionary tale about substance abuse, or an examination of 19th-century British fears of foreigners at the height of its imperialism.

The discussion also will touch on the rich history of artwork accompanying the poem by Rossetti’s brother, the artist and poet Dante Gabriel Rossetti, according to a news release.

The Great Books discussion series, sponsored by the Department of English, Philosophy and Modern Languages in the Sybil B. Harrington College of Fine Arts and Humanities, is open to those who have or have not read the book, said Dr. Daniel Bloom, Great Books organizer and associate professor of philosophy.

The series began in 2011 and is traditionally held on the second Tuesday of the month.

To register for the September discussion, email bloom at dbloom@wtamu.edu.

