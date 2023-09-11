Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

WT Great Books Series to feature ‘Goblin Market’ Tuesday

West Texas A&M University’s Great Books Series will feature a narrative poem to kick off its...
West Texas A&M University’s Great Books Series will feature a narrative poem to kick off its September discussion.(WTAMU)
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University’s Great Books Series will feature a narrative poem to kick off its September discussion.

Dr. Monica Hart, associate professor of English at WT, will lead the discussion of Christina Rossetti’s narrative poem “Goblin Market” at 7:00 p.m. Sept. 12 via Zoom.

“At first glance, ‘Goblin Market’ seems like a fairy tale,” said Hart. “Two sisters live in a fictional land with goblins who offer forbidden fruit for sale. One sister gives in to temptation, buys the goblin fruit, suffers terrible consequences, but is saved by her loving sister. Straightforward tale of fall and redemption, right? Not really, no.”

Hart says all kinds of issues and themes are at work in Rossetti’s piece, which can be read as a Christian allegory, a cautionary tale about substance abuse, or an examination of 19th-century British fears of foreigners at the height of its imperialism.

The discussion also will touch on the rich history of artwork accompanying the poem by Rossetti’s brother, the artist and poet Dante Gabriel Rossetti, according to a news release.

The Great Books discussion series, sponsored by the Department of English, Philosophy and Modern Languages in the Sybil B. Harrington College of Fine Arts and Humanities, is open to those who have or have not read the book, said Dr. Daniel Bloom, Great Books organizer and associate professor of philosophy.

The series began in 2011 and is traditionally held on the second Tuesday of the month.

To register for the September discussion, email bloom at dbloom@wtamu.edu.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Randall County Sheriff's Office logo
Authorities investigating after body found near railroad in Randall County
Amarillo police are investigating after a body was found near the Walmart at 58th and Georgia.
Amarillo police release new information on body found near Walmart at 58th and Georgia
The Clovis Police Department is searching for a suspect in connection with the Clovis Walmart...
Police searching for suspect in connection with Clovis Walmart fire
The Wrap Up
Tx Panhandle high school football scores 2023
Game Face 2023
Game Face Contest

Latest News

Ruben heads down the road to River Road to speak to students who reflect on 9/11.
River Road High School students reflect on 9/11
The Lefors Fire Department asked residents to evacuate to Pampa due to a wildfire in the area.
Wildfire near Lefors 100% contained
Crunch Fitness Remembrance climb honors first responders of 9/11
Crunch Fitness Remembrance climb honors first responders of 9/11
THE CHAT: Tri-State Fair celebrating 100 years
THE CHAT: Tri-State Fair celebrating 100 years