Wildfire near Lefors 100% contained

By Kristin Rodin and Devyn Darmstetter
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
GRAY COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas A&M Forest Service reported that the wildfire near Lefors is 100 percent contained.

The fire started near FM 1474 and FM 1321 and was moving towards Lefors.

The Lefors Volunteer Fire Department says three abandoned structures were destroyed.

On Friday, the wildfire spanned to 1,295 acres and residents were asked to evacuate to Pampa. The evacuation has since been lifted.

“That was pretty scary. The fire came within about 50 yards of my daughter’s house. So it was pretty scary,” says Lendi Jackson, a resident in Lefors.

According to Hayden Gray, the City Marshal of Lefors, some did not want to evacuate their homes.

“Many of them aren’t going to leave unless there’s an imminent danger and by imminent I mean the fire is on their doorstep type thing and so while I can’t make people leave, I always recommend that they do because it’s a lot easier to replace a house than it is a person,” says Gray.

“A big shout out and thank you to all those firefighters who came in and did their job. They definitely saved my daughter’s house and probably mine so we appreciate all that they do,” says Jackson.

