‘We focus on the heroes’: Tx Panhandle educators reflect on importance of teaching students about 9/11

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today marks 22 years since the terrorist attacks that changed our nation, and area teachers are reflecting on the importance and history of September 11.

Several schools participated in 9/11 remembrance ceremonies to honor the thousands of lives lost that day. Children in grade school were not alive at the time of the 9/11 attacks, so educators say learning about what happened that day is a vital part of education.

“It’s different because I experienced it and they didn’t. And they don’t have that personal connection, so it’s almost like any other piece of historical content. But it’s an honor in a way, because I experienced it to share it with them ‘cause I do have that first hand experience,” said Jessica Watson, teacher at Amarillo High School.

Teachers say they seek a balance in what they’re teaching.

“We have to touch the bad, but we focus on the heroes and the good. We have the terrible thing that happened, and the tragedy of the people that were killed, and then we balance it with the courage of all the first responders and the military that came in to rescue people,” said Natalie Stephenson, teacher at Sundown Lane Elementary School.

They say they focus on helping students understand the significance of 9/11 and the strides the world has taken since then.

“We can still see that day. We can see how the world reacted, and trying to convey that over to the students who weren’t even alive, it’s tough. It can get emotional depending on what you do and where you were. And just seeing the sacrifices they’ve made since then,” said Jeremy Gage, teacher at West Plains High School.

Students learn about the eventful day through visual activities like pictures, stories, videos and documentaries.

“Today we are watching the 9/11 South Tower. We are watching that one episode that’s free on YouTube. I still don’t know if they grasp it a little bit, but the feelings and just the emotions and intensity is still there. It still lives within all of us I think,” said Gage.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.