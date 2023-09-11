Who's Hiring?
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Adam Naron, Preston Moore and Mike Roden

SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Adam Naron, Preston Moore and Mike Roden
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Adam Naron, Preston Moore and Mike Roden
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Adam Naron, Preston Moore and Mike Roden on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Adam Naron, Hereford Football Head Coach:

Hereford football head coach Adam Naron talks to us about the season so far, some of the playmakers making a difference this year and more!

Preston Moore, NewsChannel 10 Sports:

NewsChannel 10′s very own sports reporter and anchor Preston Moore chats with us about Sports Drive Live at X- Steakhouse tonight!

You can watch the show live online and on 10Too at 7 p.m. Mondays.

Preston Moore and Alissa Spangler also talk about Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys, Fantasy Football and more!

Mike Roden, TPSN:

TPSN’s Mike Roden tells us about some of the key takeaways from week 3, what games he’s excited to see and more!

