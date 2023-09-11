‘Something had to be done’: New Texas law allows fentanyl deaths to be prosecuted as murder

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A new Texas law is enhancing penalties for fentanyl distribution.

Under House Bill 6, if someone dies from a fentanyl overdose, the distributor of the deadly drug can now be charged with murder.

Prosecutors and law enforcement say fentanyl isn’t only a nation-wide issue; it’s here in the Panhandle and action needed to be taken.

“As a general rule, I’m opposed to new laws, but I think something had to be done, it’s getting to a point where something needed to be done,” said Robert Love, Randall County criminal district attorney.

The Potter County Sheriff says the drug is running ‘rampant’.

“One of the Narcs told me the other day that it’s really bad right now because nobody can find it in Amarillo, so we’re getting it from all over the place,” said Sheriff Brian Thomas.

Law enforcement says these drugs are being made to kill people.

“Then they’re selling them to people that they know are going to be susceptible to that...and there’s people that will argue that somebody that uses drugs is making that decision, but they didn’t ask for it to be laced with fentanyl that could kill them, that’s not what they were doing,” said Sgt. Carla Burr, public information officer, Amarillo Police Department.

Now those drug dealers can be charged with murder.

“I’m hoping that this adding as a manner of means to the murder statute will at least make people step back and take a look on their drug trade that they want to do something different,” said Love.

The Randall County DA says the law does come with some challenges.

“What you have is a deceased person’s body that they do an autopsy on, determined that it was a fentanyl overdose and then you’re trying to backtrack from there and figure out okay, where did these drugs come from that this deceased person took and that’s tough,” said Love.

He says prosecutors and law enforcement will work together to track down the origin of these deadly drugs.

“If we can do it, we’re going to prosecute the people who come under this law,” said Love.

Governor Greg Abbott also announced 60,000 additional units of Narcan to be distributed to Texas police departments.

“We’ve had situations where officers have done search warrants and they go in and they’d be overcome by whatever drug is in there and it’s saved officers lives across the country,” said Sheriff Thomas.

Narcan is also now available at pharmacies such as, Walgreens and CVS.

According to their websites, the average price is around $45 for a two-pack.

