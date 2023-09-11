Small Business Development Center, WTEC hosting event planning class Wednesday

Who's Hiring?
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Small Business Development Center and WT Enterprise Center will be hosting an event planning class this Wednesday.

The Lunch Club Event Planning for Small Businesses class will take place Wednesday at noon via Zoom.

Organizers say attendees can learn the basics of event planning whether they are planning a small event or a large gathering.

To sign up for the event, visit the Small Business Development Center website.

