River Road High School students reflect on 9/11

By Ruben Flores
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Elijah Urias, a River Road High School junior, says 9/11 was something big for everybody.

“It was when the two planes struck the towers,” said Urias. “And then I know there was other flights or other planes that targets on different things around the world or in America, and I know one of them was overthrown, but it was just something that affected everybody.”

Ashtyn Collins, a senior at River Road, says two planes crashed into the Twin Towers and no one knew anything was going on. Later in the day, another one crashed into the Pentagon.

“At first off, I kind of find out what they know and what they don’t know. And then we kind of go back through and hit some points that, you know, kind of said living through it that you can talk about and say well, this is what was going on,” said Bart Upchurch, history teacher at River Road High School.

Upchurch says he gives his personal story of where he was the exact moment that the second plane hit the tower and then about 15 or 20 seconds later he had to go to class.

“So we turned the TV’s on and we watched everything unfold as much as we could, watching what happened,” said Upchurch.

Upchurch says watching what happened and the history unfold that day makes it a little, not easier, but he has more insight for the kids.

“The kids we have now, you know, many of them weren’t born during that time, so it’s history to them,” said Upchurch.

Upchurch says they approach it as live history.

“It’s important, because it’s what is a part of America. It’s something that created what we are today,” said Urias

With security and how close we are as a country, Urias says it’s something people need to know because it can’t happen again, and to be prepared, not just in that instance, but overall.

Collins says that was a day that brought America together.

“And even though everyone was freaking out, everyone was by each other’s side, neighbors helping neighbors everyday,” said Collins.

