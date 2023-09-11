Who's Hiring?
Portales Police Department issues Silver Alert for missing man

The Portales Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing Portales man.
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PORTALES, N.M. (KFDA) - The Portales Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing Portales man.

A Silver Alert was issued for 85-year-old Billy Bailey of Portales today.

Bailey is described as 6 feet tall, weighs about 155 pounds and has brown eyes and is bald. He was last seen wearing a short sleeve multicolored western shirt, dark blue jeans and black boots.

Officials say Bailey was last seen Sunday around 1:00 p.m. at University Baptist Church on West 15th Street in Portales.

His direction of travel is unknown, but officials say he was last seen driving a 1997 tan Ford Ranger with New Mexico plates of DXL-815.

Anyone with information about this Silver Alert is asked to contact the Portales Police Department at 575-356-4404 or dial 911.

