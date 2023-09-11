PBH, PRMC announce partnership for no-cost screening mammograms in Pampa

PAMPA, Texas (KFDA) - Panhandle Breast Health and Pampa Regional Medical Center have announced a partnership for uninsured women to receive no-cost screening mammograms.

According to a news release, the hospital recently added 3D mammography to its screening services. Panhandle Breast Health will provide funding for the program as part of its Positively Pink Breast Cancer Screening Initiative.

PRMC Chief Executive Officer Jon Gill says Pampa Regional Medical Center is advancing the fight against breast cancer with the purchase and installation of MAMMOMAT Revelation, an innovative mammography system designed to overcome barriers to breast cancer detection.

“We chose the new system because the wide-angle technology makes it easier to find smaller lesions earlier than with 2D mammography, and with greater accuracy,” said Gill.

Panhandle Breast Health Executive Director Judy Neill says by funding mammograms in Pampa, PBH hopes to remove additional barriers to getting a mammogram.

“We encourage all women to know their personal risk for breast cancer and to begin annual mammograms at age 40, or in the case of high-risk women, at the age their doctor recommends,” said Neill.

The program is funded in part by the Louise Bowers Slentz Fund.

