Officials: Roswell physician assistant sentenced for having sex with patient

PORTALES, N.M. (KFDA) - Officials said a Roswell man was sentenced to 18 months in prison for having sex with a patient.

On Sep. 7, 53-year-old Jon E. Perry was sentenced to 18 months in prison and has to register as a sex offender for a lifetime, according to the Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

On June 14, a Roosevelt County jury found Perry guilty of criminal sexual penetration, which is a third degree felony.

Perry used to have a New Mexico license as a physician assistant. Charges were filed against him when authorities were told that he had made sexual advances on a patient.

The patient, who had been receiving mental health treatment at the Eastern New Mexico Sunrise Mental Health Center, was under Perry’s care.

Officials said Perry manipulated the victim for several months and in September of 2020, Perry traveled to Portales to have sex with her at work.

The case was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney, Brian Scott Stover. Perry was represented by Criminal Defense Attorney, Chris Christensen of Portales.

