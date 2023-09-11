Who's Hiring?
First (of many) Cool Days

By Shelden Breshears
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 4:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After overnight thunderstorms, showers and overall cloudy, damp conditions are in the forecast! We’ll wake up to temperatures in the 60°s this morning with southeasterly winds with an occasional light shower, but this afternoon, an incoming cold front looks to drop temperatures area-wide, as we will see highs ranging from the 60°s up north, to 70°s in the Amarillo area, with 80°s in the south. Along with this cold front will come thunderstorms pushing from the north then through the south and southwest as we head into this evening.

