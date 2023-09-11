Crunch Fitness Remembrance climb honors first responders of 9/11

Who's Hiring?
By Alyssa Riggs
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 6:29 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - This morning, Crunch Fitness is honoring those who lost their lives during 9/11 with a remembrance climb.

The climb is 110 flights of stairs in remembrance of the 110 floors of the World Trade Center Twin Towers.

Amarillo Fire Department is one of the agencies coming out to participate today. Firefighters will be dressed in full turnout gear while they make the climb.

AFD Lt. Jose Garcia will be participating in the climb. Garcia attended Amarillo College in 2001 to study business.

On Sep. 11, 2001, he watched the second tower fall on TV.

“I felt helpless watching what was happening knowing that I’m able-bodied and strong minded to be able to go out and do something and so that’s when my drive came back to you know I need to go to the fire academy,” said Garcia.

The following Monday, he dropped his business classes and started a new track to the fire academy.

“That day I saw it, it was the most helpless feeling I’ve ever had and I didn’t like that and I knew that there had to be a way to do something, there had to be a way to help so given where I was at in my life at that time joining the fire academy is what I could do,” said Garcia.

Garcia says it’s up to the older generation to teach the new recruits.

“We have a lot of new firemen getting on the job that we’re born after 2001 so it’s up to guys like myself and the older generation of people at the fire department to share this history to share what they felt that day because it does tie all of us together,” said Garcia.

Community members are also invited to pay tribute to fallen first responders.

The 9/11 remembrance day climb starts at 7:00 a.m. and until 9:00 p.m. at the Crunch Fitness at 2020 S. Georgia St.

Participants will receive a free one-week membership to Crunch Fitness as well as a feature on Crunch’s social media pages.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

