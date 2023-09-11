Cool Temperatures and High Rain Chances

Who's Hiring?
By Tanner Brammer
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Happy Monday! Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue across the area today, with highs topping out in the 60′s and low 70′s toward the north, and closer to the 80′s toward the south. Where it’s cloudy and cooler, people will likely see precipitation in the form of regular rain (with perhaps a few rumbles of thunder), while places that are seeing partly cloudy and warmer temperatures will have an increasing possibility of thunderstorms this evening. As for tomorrow, it looks to be a regular rain for the entire region with highs topping out in the 60′s and 70′s for everyone.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

