Beyoncé helps Etsy sales with wardrobe requests

FILE - Beyonce performs at a Get Out the Vote concert at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland,...
FILE - Beyonce performs at a Get Out the Vote concert at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio, Nov. 4, 2016.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Beyoncé's request for her fans to wear silver at her shows is benefitting small business owners who sell on the e-commerce website Etsy.

In August, the superstar asked fans to wear their “most fabulous silver fashions” to shows from Aug. 23 to Sept. 22.

Those dates mark the Virgo season, which is Beyoncé's astrological star sign.

Comparing the week of Aug. 14 to Aug. 21, Etsy reported a spike in searches for certain items.

The company saw a 25% increase in searches for disco hats and the same rise in searches for silver blouses, corsets or tops.

Etsy sellers described getting panicked messages and offers to pay extra for expedited shipping after Beyoncé dropped the surprise announcement.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

