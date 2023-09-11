Who's Hiring?
Authorities investigating after body found near railroad in Randall County

By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 6:41 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Authorities are investigating after a body was found Sunday morning near railroad tracks in Randall County.

Randall County Sheriff’s Office said yesterday morning about 8:58 a.m., deputies were called about a possible dead person in the area of Farm-to-Market Road 3331 and the BNSF Railway bridge.

A BNSF employee, who was on a passing train, had called officials.

Randall County deputies arrived on scene and saw a dead man.

The Texas Rangers, the Randall County Criminal Investigation Division and the Crime Scene Investigation Unit also responded.

At this time, officials said there is no sign of foul play in this man’s death.

The Randall County Justice of the Peace ordered an autopsy, which is scheduled for tomorrow.

The man has not been identified yet.

