Amarillo police identify man found dead behind Walmart

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police have identified the man whose body was found behind the Walmart at 58th and Georgia Friday morning.

Police say the man has been identified as 33-year-old Sonny J Hannebohn.

Officers responded to the Walmart around 7:19 a.m. on Friday after a citizen called and reported a person found dead behind the building.

Police say the case was assigned to the APD Homicide Unit.

