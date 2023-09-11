Who's Hiring?
Amarillo police identify man found dead behind Walmart

Amarillo police are investigating after a body was found near the Walmart at 58th and Georgia.
Amarillo police are investigating after a body was found near the Walmart at 58th and Georgia.
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police have identified the man whose body was found behind the Walmart at 58th and Georgia Friday morning.

Police say the man has been identified as 33-year-old Sonny J Hannebohn.

Officers responded to the Walmart around 7:19 a.m. on Friday after a citizen called and reported a person found dead behind the building.

Police say the case was assigned to the APD Homicide Unit.

